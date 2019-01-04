Perlis Islamic authorities, state mufti asked to explain dismissal of imams

Muslims protest the dismissal of Perlis imams at the Saidina Umar Al-Khattab Mosque after Friday prayers earlier today. — Picture via Facebook

KEPALA BATAS, Jan 4 — The Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department (Jaips) and the mufti of the state have been asked to provide explanations on the dismissal of 25 imams.

The secretary of Saidina Umar Al-Khattab Mosque, Aisha Mat Akhir, 62, claimed that these imams, including the imam from of his parish, were sacked for being linked to the practices of the Syafie sect.

“The issue of these imams spreading political leanings is not true because, for over 20 years, he (the imam of his parish) has been serving our mosques teaching youngsters about fardhu ain and fardhu kifayah,” he told the media after a peaceful protest involving hundreds of members of the mosque’s congregation at the compound of the mosque after the Friday prayers here today.

A member of the parish, Zainol Abidin Ahmad said that the members of the mosque want Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin to explain dismissals.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that 25 imams were dismissed and 10 others were transferred without any valid reason, which was conveyed in a letter effective last Tuesday.

Mohd Asri explained that the action was taken for various reasons and there were many qualified youngsters to fill the positions. — Bernama