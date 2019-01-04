Penang DCM I: Report on Bukit Kukus landslide ready

Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman speaks to the press in George Town November 12, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KEPALA BATAS, Jan 4 — Investigations conducted by the Special Committee set up by the Penang state government into the cause of the landslide at the construction site of the paired highway in Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong in Oct is ready, said Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin, who is also the special committee chairman, said the investigation report had been tabled at the State Executive Council (MMK) meeting in December and the committee is awaiting MMK decision for further action.

“MMK is also waiting for several other investigation committees to submit their reports especially the Penang City Council (MBPP),” he told Bernama after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Bumbung Lima here today.

He said for the time being, MMK has not decided on the status of the RM545 million paired highway project.

“We were informed parties involved such as MBPP and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) had taken safety measures to ensure the conditions of site due to work stoppage did not pose a danger to the people.

The Special Committee also comprised the State Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, state Institution of Engineers Malaysia representative and an engineer from the office of the State Secretary (SUK).

The incident at 1.56 pm on Oct 19 last year took the lives of 10 foreign workers and injured four others as well as involving 13 containers and a workers’ quarters. — Bernama