Petrol stations operate as usual, follow ministry’s directive

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — All the 3,700 operators of petrol stations throughout the country are operating as usual and complying with the directive of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said the ministry’s new Director of Enforcement Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman.

The ministry had issued a directive to all operators of petrol station on Dec 27 to ensure that there was adequate supply of petrol and diesel before January after there were attempts by petrol station operators to boycott sales following the government’s announcement on the reduction of petrol prices and the floating of fuel prices weekly beginning 2019.

“So far, no complaint had been received on petrol stations running out of fuel or deliberately refusing to operate,”said Iskandar Halim to the media after a handing over of duty as the Director of Enforcement from the incumbent Datuk Mohd Roslan Mahayudin, here today.

He was asked whether there was any case of hoarding of fuel or stopping business earlier than usual following the statement by the Malaysian Association of Bumiputera Petrol Dealers Association (Bumipeda) earlier that storage tanks at the petrol stations were expected to run dry by Jan 1.

Iskandar Halim said the notice also reminded the dealers on their responsibility to follow the conditions of licence ownership because any contradictory action could result in measures being taken or their business licence being revoked.

He said 2,300 staff and officers of the ministry had been directed to go down and meet with the petrol station operators nationwide and found that the operators had complied with the daily sales notices issued by the ministry.

“The petrol station operators complied with the directive that if they deliberately dried up their tanks or did not open their business, they would not only be prosecuted but action could also be taken against the suppliers of petrol and diesel to these stations,”he said.

On his mission as the new director of enforcement, Iskandar Halim said he was determined to strengthen the aspects of discipline of the staff and officers under him besides increasing knowledge in terms of investigation and enforcement.

“I will also be together with the government in achieving the main agenda to tackle the issue of living cost which are related to consumerism,”said Iskandar Halim who was previously Deputy Director (Special Operations Branch) Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumerism. — Bernama