Robertson upbeat despite Liverpool’s loss at Man City

MANCHESTER, Jan 4 — Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson says a first Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of rivals Manchester City will not be decisive in the title race.

A narrow 2-1 loss at the Etihad yesterday ended the Reds’ 20-match unbeaten league start and cut their lead at the top of the table to four points.

“It doesn’t change anything. It is just the same if we had won,” said the Scotland captain.

“It would have been nice to be 10 points clear of them and nine points above Tottenham but we wouldn’t have won it (the title).

“We have not lost it. They’re obviously delighted (seeing) their reaction at the end but they’ve not won it either.”

Fellow defender Virgil Van Dijk said Liverpool are capable of bouncing back from defeat and remain calm as they seek to end a 29-year wait for the title.

“Disappointed that we lost, that is really obvious, (but) we’re four points clear, that is the main thing,” said the Dutch player.

“Obviously the media has been making this game as big as ever but for us it was just another very important Premier League game.

“We knew it was going to be a very tough season and there will be ups and downs. Here there was obviously a down but we have to keep going, keep bouncing back and that is something we are definitely going to do.” — AFP