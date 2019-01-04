Kim Swee chooses Thailand for AFC U-23 warm-up

FAM announced that Datuk Ong Kim Swee had listed 25 players to report for duty at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya on January 9. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — National Under-23 football squad chief coach, Datuk Ong Kim Swee has opted for Thailand as a warm-up ground before the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Championship 2020 qualifying round in March.

FAM in a statement, announced the young national squad would be leaving for Bangkok, Thailand on January 13 to undergo centralised training and play several friendly matches there before returning on January 19.

In this regard, FAM announced Kim Swee had listed 25 players to report for duty at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya on January 9.

Malaysia will be hosting Group J qualifying and have been drawn to meet Philippines on March 22, Laos (March 24) before meeting China two days later.

Based on the format of the championship, only the champions from each of the 11 groups including four top second place teams will qualify for the finals with Thailand qualifying automatically as the final round hosts.

List of 25 trainees:

Daniel Amier Norhisham, Muhammad Zahril Azri, Muhammad Azri Ab Ghani, Azarul Nazarith (Felda United); Mohamad Hariz Kamarudin (Johor Darul Ta’zim II); Mohd Fazrul Danel Mohd Nizam (Kedah); Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat, Muhammad Danial Haqim Draman, Mohamad Sharul Nizam Ros Hasni, Muhammad Syaiful Alias, Afiq Saluddin, Muhd Juzaerul Jasmi (Kelantan)

Muhammad Danish Haziq Saipul Hisham (Negeri Sembilan); R. Kogileswaran, Mohd Faisal Abdul Halim (Pahang); Muhammad Nazirul Afif Ibrahim (Perak); Damien Lim Chien Khai, Ariff Ar Rasyid Ariffin, Muhammad Jafri Muhammad Firdaus Chew (PKNS FC); Ariusdius Jais, Evan Wensley Wenceslaus, Jordon Ollerenshaw (Sabah); Muhammad Amirul Haziq Rasmizal (Selangor); Muhammad Izzan Syahmi Mustapa (Terengganu); Khatul Anuar Md Jalil (Kuala Lumpur). — Bernama