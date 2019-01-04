Education Ministry: Malaysian students in Sudan safe

Sudanese demonstrators run from teargas lobbed to disperse them as they march along the street during anti-government protests in Khartoum, Sudan December 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — One hundred and nine Malaysian students studying in Khartoum, Sudan are safe in the country facing civil unrest, says the Ministry of Education (MOE).

From the total, 104 Malaysian students are still in Khartoum while the other five had returned to Malaysia, said the ministry in a statement today.

"They can carry on with their daily life as usual,” said the ministry as informed by Education Malaysia (EM) in Egypt which contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Khartoum to obtain further information on the position of Malaysian students following the unrest in Sudan. According to MOE, the protests around Khartoum involved Araba which is 10 to 15 kilometres from the residence of Malaysian students.

According to the MOE statement, riots had also broke out in Atbara and Gedarif which are 350 kilometres from Khartoum.

According to MOE, universities in Sudan were closed two weeks ago and would reopen after being informed by the authorities in Sudan.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Sudan continues to take precautionary measures and advised Malaysian students to return home as universities are closed,” it said.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Embassy had issued an advise all Malaysian students not to participate in any political gathering and stay away from public places such as public squares and markets.

Malaysian Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin was reported as saying the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) was prepared to fly to Sudan to bring back Malaysian students stranded in the country following a civil unrest.

He said the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is in contact with the Malaysian Embassy in the country to obtain the latest information before bringing back the students.

"For the time being, they were ordered to rest at home there and the Embassy is monitoring their status while ATM is waiting for the latest development to move into action,” he told a media conference after presenting the Armed Forces chief's message to personnel at Wisma Pertahanan here today. — Bernama