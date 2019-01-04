Former Red Warriors captain Piya claiming outstanding wages from Kafa

KOTA BARU, Jan 4 — Former captain of The Red Warriors (TRW), Mohd Badhri Mohd Radzi has pledged to continue demanding salary arrears from Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) after his former employer kept quiet on the matter.

Mohd Badhri or better known as Piya said Kafa’s silence is torturing him as he has various financial commitment.

“The matter had been raised several times but Kafa appeared to be indifferent and did not call him for discussion.

“As a former Kelantan player, I will continue to voice our grievances until my entitlement was given attention by Kafa,” he said when contacted here today.

For the record, Mohd Bahdri was the captain of the team who helped TRW to sweep all three titles in 2012 namely Super League Cup, FA Cup and Malaysia Cup.

“I have also brought the matter to the knowledge of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) for further action,” he said. — Bernama