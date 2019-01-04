Minister: Over 60pc of Mara college’s 2019 intake from B40 families

Students at MRSM Langkawi attending a programme. — Picture courtesy of MARA

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — A total of 6,606 students have confirmed their acceptance into the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) for the Form One intake, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said of the total, 68 per cent or 4,492 of the students were from the low-income B40 families.

As for entrance at the Form Four level she said, 1,522 students have accepted the offer and 978 of the students or 64 per cent were from the B40 households.

According to Rina the maximum quota to enter MRSM at the Form One level was 7,760 and 2,245 for the Form Four level.

She said the number of students from the B40 families rose by 26 per cent as compared to last year and this proved the ministry’s commitment to public education.

“For the 2018 intake the number of students from the B40 families was 44 per cent, M40 (middle income) was 28 per cent and T20 (high income) was 28 per cent,” she said in a statement today.

Rina added that the ministry and Mara were aware that some students from hardcore poor families had to reject the offer to enter MRSM due to financial constraints.

“In line with the ministry’s policy in giving priority to students who are in need of help, we will include them under the BUDI special assistance programme,” she said.

For the 2019 enrolment, Mara is targeting to assist 500 students under the BUDI programme and the assistance will include financial support, basic schooling needs and learning activities which will be borne by Mara or other sponsors.

Rina also informed that the 10 per cent non-Bumiputera student intake into MRSM would also give priority to students from the B40 households.

“To date 538 non-Bumiputera students have confirmed their acceptance and with their presence, this would promote national integration and create healthy competition among students,” she added. — Bernama