The CW set to release ‘Batwoman’ pilot episode

The CW has ordered a full pilot episode for a new ‘Batwoman’ series in which Ruby Rose plays the lead role, according to the US network’s January 3 announcement. — Picture courtesy of The CW/YouTube LLC via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Directed by David Nutter, who already has multiple credits on fellow DC series Arrow and Flash as well as Game of Thrones, the Batwoman series comes from The CW’s writer and showrunner Caroline Dries and Arrowverse oversight Greg Berlanti.

Additionally, Batwoman will become the first superhero series to feature a lead character who is lesbian, just like lead actress Ruby Rose.

The Australian-born actress, model, and pop culture personality was involved in series 3 and 4 of women’s prison drama Orange is the New Black, going on to score roles in action movies xXx: Reactivated, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg and musical comedy drama Pitch Perfect 3.

She made her debut as Batwoman and citizen alter ego Kate Kane in Supergirl, Arrow and The Flash three-part crossover Elseworlds, with purple-red hair and a red bat insignia over the classic colors of a gold-belted, black Batwoman costume.

The CW’s public pilot order announcement on top of Batwoman’s Elseworlds introduction makes it highly likely that a full series is on the way.

Elseworlds was broadcast over a period of three days between December 9 and 11, 2018, and is being given a rerun on January 7 and 8, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews