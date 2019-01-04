Hungry for Apple? Head to Mahkota Parade’s Switch now

The Switch sale in Cheras last year was a chaotic affair. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Jan 4 – How does an iPad Pro for as low as RM460, an iPhone starting from RM400 or an Apple Watch from RM450 sound to you?

With its much-awaited clearance sale, Apple premium reseller, Switch, is the talk of the town again as it empties out its stock of older models and demo units.

While it may not appeal to all, getting an iPhone X 64GB for RM2,800 is a steal nevertheless.

The list of products up for grabs and their heavily discounted prices, and number of units available. — Picture via Twitter

Available in extremely limited quantities, not all of Switch’s clearance items come with warranties, though there is a seven-day return policy.

The clearance sale at its outlet at Mahkota Parade, Melaka, was announced by the retailer on its Twitter account earlier today.

📍Switch | Lot G45, Ground Floor. #MahkotaParade @Soya_Cincau @XavierNaxa pic.twitter.com/kl6vnhDeqR — Switch Apple Mac (@SwitchTM) 4 January 2019

Switch clearance sales attract thousands, with one at its outlet in Cheras last year in March witnessed many camping overnight outside the mall it was located at to get a good deal.