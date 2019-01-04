Zhao Wei, Zhou Dongyu put a modern spin on traditional portraits for Burberry this CNY

Burberry releases its new Chinese New Year campaign 2019. — Pictures by Burberry via AFP

LONDON, Jan 4 — Burberry is celebrating family traditions and togetherness this Chinese New Year. The luxury British fashion house has unveiled its Chinese New Year campaign, starring new brand ambassadors and actresses Zhao Wei and Zhou Dongyu.

Shot and directed by photographer Ethan James Green, the campaign puts a modern spin on the concept of the classic family portrait.

“The campaign draws on the concept of families reuniting for the most important holiday of the year, and represents a sense of belonging, but in a very fresh way,” said Lost In Hong Kong star Wei in a statement. “It was great fun being back on set with Zhou Dongyu — I enjoyed it very much!”

“A family portrait is a very simple concept, but the ceremonial sense behind it holds so much more,” added “Soul Mate” star Dongyu. “For me, being able to go home once a year to spend quality time with my family is something I value above all else, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

The campaign features classic fashion pieces such as Burberry archive-print scarves and trench coats, but they are combined with more streetwise pieces including hoodies and joggers. The collection itself is now on sale globally online and in-store.

Burberry is building up a solid base of famous ambassadors and muses, with recent campaigns featuring the supermodel Naomi Campbell, the actress Kristin Scott Thomas and the fashion icon Kate Moss. — AFP-Relaxnews