Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin appointed MAHB CEO

A passenger walking towards the check-in counters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, March 9, 2014. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — The Ministry of Finance has announced the appointment of Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin as the Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) group chief executive officer for three years, effective immediately.

He was formerly the company’s acting chief executive officer since June 2018.

In a statement today, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the appointment of Raja Azmi was approved by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The appointment of Raja Azmi coincided with MAHB’s needs which had experienced a significant increase of airport users in Malaysia,” he said, adding that he was also confident the appointment of Raja Azmi would ensure the increase in MAHB’s management and operational efficiency.

He joined the company on February 1, 2016 as chief financial officer.

Prior to joining MAHB, Raja Azmi was UDA Holdings Berhad’s group chief financial officer before assuming its executive director post.

His other working experiences included stints as the managing director/chief executive officer at Zelan Berhad, finance director at Kumpulan UEM Group Berhad and executive director at Time Engineering Berhad. — Bernama