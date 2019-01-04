Face extortion by gangs? Call the police hotline

Wan Ahmad said widespread extortion activities against real estate developers, construction site managers, contractors and individuals have been alarming. — Picture by Yusof Mat Is

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The public has been urged to report any and all forms of extortion perpetrated by secret societies to allow the police to take action against them under the law.

Federal Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said widespread extortion activities against real estate developers, construction site managers, contractors and individuals have been alarming.

“The police view this as a serious matter and will take strict action against these extortionist using the provisions provided in the Penal Code.

“Those provisions also include the the Prevention of Crime Act 1959, the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 and the Societies Act 1966,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Ahmad said whoever has information pertaining to such activities is advised to inform the police through hotlines provided throughout the country or Bukit Aman’s Secret Societies Prevention Unit through WhatsApp at 011-12277478.

“Cooperation from the public is significant and has potential to positively impact public safety and harmony,” he said.

The list of hotline for each state contingent is as followed;

018-9409255 (Perlis); 011-58914020 (Kedah); 018-9714508 (Penang); 011-39590439 (Perak); 017-2847611 (Selangor); 017-2035767 (Kuala Lumpur); 018-6495106 (Negri Sembilan); 017-8847470 (Melaka); 013-6052467 (Johor); 010-2266558 (Pahang); 013-9391347 (Terengganu); 016-3521277 (Kelantan); 013-8928228 (Sabah) and 013-5253052 (Sarawak).