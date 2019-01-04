Iran to send warships to the Atlantic, closer to US waters

Two Iranian warships are docked in Port Sudan Sept 20, 2013. The Iranian navy will send warships to deploy in the Atlantic from March. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 4 — The Iranian navy will send warships to deploy in the Atlantic from March, a top commander said today, as the Islamic Republic seeks to increase the operating range of its naval forces to the backyard of the United States, its arch foe.

The presence of US aircraft carriers in the Gulf is a security concern for Iran and its navy has sought to counter that by showing the flag near American waters.

Iran’s naval deputy commander said a flotilla would leave for the Atlantic early in the Iranian new year, starting from March.

“The Atlantic Ocean is far and the operation of the Iranian naval flotilla might take five months,” Rear-Admiral Touraj Hassani was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

He said Sahand, a newly-built destroyer, would be one of the warships. Sahand has a flight deck for helicopters and Iran says it is equipped with anti-aircraft and anti-ship guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and electronic warfare capabilities.

Hassani said in December that Iran would soon send two to three vessels on a mission to Venezuela.

A senior Iranian military official said last month that the navy could sail in the Atlantic near US waters since US aircraft carriers were allowed to move around in international waters near Iran.

Iran’s navy has extended its reach in recent years, launching vessels in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden to protect Iranian ships from Somali pirates.

A US-Iranian war of words has escalated since US President Donald Trump took Washington out of a world powers’ nuclear deal with Iran in May, and reimposed sanctions on its banking and energy sectors.

Iran has warned that if it cannot sell its oil due to US pressures, then no other regional country will be allowed to do so either, threatening to block the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf. A third of the world’s sea-borne oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

In recent years, there have been periodic confrontations between the Revolutionary Guards and US military in the Gulf, but the number of incidents has dropped in recent months. — Reuters