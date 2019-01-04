BTS Jimin smashes SoundCloud’s 24-hour streaming record, but of course

Could a solo career break-off be in the pipeline for Jimin? — Picture via Twitter/BTS_twt

SEOUL, Jan 4 — BTS star Jimin has broken SoundCloud’s 24-hour streaming record with his first solo song Promise.

The music streaming platform said Promise received over 8.5 million streams in that period.

The record was previously held by Drake’s Duppy Freestyle, which recorded 4.9 million streams on the site within 24 hours of its release.

Promise also held the top spot on SoundCloud’s Top 50 and the New & Hot charts for 48 hours.

Overall, within the first 72 hours, the song saw more than 15 million plays.

Jimin marked his first non-album solo release outside BTS shortly after midnight on December 31 with a tweet that read: “I finally shared my own song with the public. This is a song for me, as it is a song for you. It’s the first time and it is still premature but please enjoy it. Thank you for waiting, ARMY,” he wrote.

The song was co-composed by Jimin with Slow Rabbit, who also arranged the song.

Jimin and fellow BTS member RM co-wrote the lyrics.

Listen to the track below: