Kalabakan MP denies awarding contracts to brother

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 — Kalabakan MP Ma’mun Sulaiman has denied allegations in a blog that he hired his brother as a contractor for projects in his parliamentary constituency.

The Parti Warisan Sabah elected representative said that an audio recording of him “admitting” he hired his brother Asdar to manage contracts was taken out of context and denied his brother was awarded contracts.

“That speech was not complete. They are just trying to find fault. My brother is officially appointed as my communication officers by the government. I engaged him to help me. He has expertise when it comes to contracts so I asked him to help,” said Ma’mun when contacted by Malay Mail.

Ma’mun said that he had tasked Asdar with monitoring the implementation of projects in his constituency and to oversee projects.

“All this while contracts being carried out are often sub-par. There are still holes, incomplete and the quality does not live up to expectations. So I asked him to monitor this to make sure things are done properly because he is quite an expert in construction,” he said.

The first term MP emphasised that his brother was not awarded any contracts.

“You can check all my contracts given. Once I was elected, I asked my brother to oversee the projects and go help with implementation only,” he said.

The local blogsite had recently published an article alleging that Ma’mun admitted to hiring his brother as a contractor, attaching an audio recording allegedly of him saying Asdar was the person to oversee projects.

Sabah Umno communications and strategic director Ghazalie Ansing said today the party will lodge a report with the authorities over the matter as he considers it abuse of power.

“Sabah Umno views this matter seriously as the MP is seen as having a personal agenda to profit from development projects in his area.

“Sabah Umno will lodge a police report on this matter, and we will ask MACC to open an investigation paper immediately,” he said.

In response, Ma’mun said that they were free to lodge the report.

“Go ahead and complaint. I didn’t do anything wrong. There is nothing wrong with my work,” he said.

Ma’mun had defeated senior Umno leader Datuk Ghapur Salleh in the 14th general election.