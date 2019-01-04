Penang council’s deficit budget due to Bukit Kukus paired road project, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference in George Town June 6, 2018. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — The Penang Island City Council’s (MBPP) accounts recorded a sizable deficit in 2017 as it had to spend about RM300 million on the Bukit Kukus paired road project, Chow Kon Yeow said today.

The Penang chief minister said the state government directed the city council to implement and fund the paired road project in Paya Terubong.

“The project was given to the city council and MBPP had to allocate RM100 million annually for three years for the project,” he told a press conference today after meeting with the Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin in Komtar here.

Chow stressed that the allocation for the paired road project is a special case as the project was for public use.

“We need to implement the project to alleviate congestion in the Paya Terubong and Relau areas,” he said.

He said the alignment for the project was chosen many decades ago and finally implemented in recent years.

The elevated road project started in January 2016 and was supposed to be completed on January 14 this year.

The project was delayed due to various reasons but the project was halted when a landslide on site killed nine workers in October.

Chow said MBPP’s state of accounts is robust and that the local council has a healthy reserve over the years.

“Other than collecting assessment rates, the council is also collecting development charges and contributions that helped the council fund many projects,” he said.

He said the RM300 million that the MBPP spent for the paired road project was collected from housing development charges.

Chow was commenting on the Auditor-General’s Report 2017 which had highlighted the increase of MBPP’s deficit from RM1.41 million in 2016 to RM98.61 million in 2017.

The AG’s Report also noted that the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) recorded a decrease in deficit from RM24.17 million in 2016 to RM17.03 million in 2017.

On MPSP’s state of accounts, Chow said the council faced challenges in balancing its accounts even before Pakatan Harapan took over the administration.

“Nevertheless, the state government will assist the local council in managing its accounts,” he said.