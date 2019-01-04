Chong Wei starts training and rehabilitation at BAM

Datuk Lee Chong Wei returns to undergo rehabilitation training at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara this morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — After being away for more than six months, national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei returns to undergo rehabilitation training at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara this morning.

This is his first appearance in the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) camp since he took leave to undergo treatment for nose cancer in July last year.

Chong Wei had earlier said he would be commencing intensive training on Monday.

He arrived at the centre at 8am, accompanied by two coaches, Hendrawan and his former coach Datuk Tey Seu Bock.

Chong Wei, a three-time Olympic silver medalist, however declined to speak to the media.

His last appearance was at the Indonesia Open in which he lost to Kento Momota of Japan in the semi-finals in July.

Later, the 36-year-old player drew media attention when he withdrew from two major tournaments last year, namely the World Championship in Nanjing, China and the Asian Games in Indonesia after contracting stage one nose cancer.

He has been given a clean slate from the disease after undergoing treatment for almost four months in Taiwan.

Meanwhile, men’s singles chief coach, Datuk Misbun Sidek said he was happy to see his student returning to training today.

He said BAM gave Chong Wei the freedom to decide on the training and tournaments to take part this year.

“I do not want to affect his appearance. I think it is not the time to discuss further on his preparation. What I saw just now was just warming up at the gymnasium only,” he told Bernama. — Bernama