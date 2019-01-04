Microsoft to debut Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 in Malaysia from Jan 15

Microsoft has just announced that the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 will be available in stores in Malaysia from January 15. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Microsoft has just announced that the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 will be available in stores in Malaysia from January 15 and you can pre-order them today.

The Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 will be available via authorised retailers including All IT, Harvey Norman, Lazada – Microsoft Flagship Store, PC Image, SNS, SenQ and Senheng, and Thunder Match as well as authorised commercial resellers including Prestariang, SoftwareOne, and Ingram Micro (for full list of authorised commercial resellers by region).

The Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Laptop 2 were announced in October, last year.

The Surface Pro 6 is available in Malaysia in the Platinum variant only ranging from RM4,399 for the Intel i5, 8GB RAM with 128GB SSD version all the way to RM8,999 for the Intel i7, 16GB RAM with 512GB SSD. While the Surface Laptop 2 is available in Intel i5, 8GB RAM with 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM with 256GB SSD variants for RM4,829 and RM6,199 respectively.

For comparison, the Surface’s closest competitor, the latest MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage sells for RM5,249, while the 256GB version is RM6,099 while a comparable i5 MacBook Pro (8GB RAM with 128GB storage) is RM5,932 and the 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage plus Touch Bar is RM7,869

Check out the complete price list here:

Surface Pro 6 (Available in Platinum only)

Surface Pro 6 Intel i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD — RM4,399.00

Surface Pro 6 Intel i5/8GB/256GB SSD — RM5,799.00

Surface Pro 6 Intel i7/8GB RAM/256GB SSD — RM7,079.00

Surface Pro 6 Intel i7/16GB RAM/512GB SSD — RM8,999.00

Surface Laptop 2 (Available in Platinum only)

Surface Laptop 2 Intel i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD — RM4,829.00

Surface Laptop 2 Intel i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD — RM6,199.00

Accessories

Surface Pen (Available in Platinum, Burgundy and Cobalt Blue)

RM399.00

Type Cover for Surface Pro 6 (Available in Black)

RM473.00

Signature Type Cover for Surface Pro 6 (Available in Platinum, Burgundy and Cobalt Blue)

RM634.00

Signature Type Cover with Finger Print Reader for Surface Pro 6 (Available in Black)

RM634.00

Surface Mobile Mouse (Available in Platinum, Burgundy and Cobalt Blue)

RM187.00

Together with the announcement, Microsoft also introduced the Surface for Business line-up which is specifically developed enterprise-level users with enterprise-grade manageability and security benefits through Windows 10 Pro. — SoyaCincau