Linke party says hit by reported mass leak of German politicians’ data

A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture February 28, 2013. Hackers have posted personal data from hundreds of German politicians from major parties, including credit card details and mobile phone numbers. — Kacper Pempel/Illustration via Reuters

BERLIN, Jan 4 — Hackers have posted personal data from hundreds of German politicians from major parties, including credit card details and mobile phone numbers, ARD TV said today.

Politicians from the far-left Linke party were among those affected, a spokesman told Reuters.

The data, published on a Twitter account, also included addresses, personal letters and copies of identity cards, the public broadcaster said, citing affiliate rbb.

All major German parties except for the far-right AfD are affected. The identity of the hackers and their motive were not known, the report said.

“I can confirm that there has been an incident”, the Linke party spokesman said, adding that Dietmar Bartsch, leader of the party’s group in Germany’s lower house of parliament, was among those affected. — Reuters