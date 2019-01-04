Samsung Galaxy S10 live photo shows off its in-display selfie camera, thinner bezels

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be featuring a new Infinity-O display that comes with a cut-out-hole for the selfie camera. — Picture via Twitter/@evleaks

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 will be featuring a new Infinity-O display that comes with a cut-out-hole for the selfie camera. We’ve seen several renders of the new flagship smartphone and now serial leakster @evleaks has dropped what appears to be the first live photo of the Galaxy S10.

Having a punch-hole camera on the display is currently seen as a trend which allows smartphone makers to stretch the display without having the notch. We’ve already seen this on the Honour View 20, Huawei Nova 4 and even Samsung’s Galaxy A8s.

For the Galaxy S10, it gets a single selfie camera and unlike the rest, it’s positioned on the top right corner instead of the left. From the image above, the cut-out-hole looks slightly smaller than the Galaxy A8s but there’s still a noticeable black ring around the camera. Since there’s very little room for anything else like an infrared camera, it looks like Samsung will be ditching its Iris scanner. However, it will get an in-display fingerprint sensor for the very first time.

The photo from @evleaks also gives us a better look at the bezels which are much slimmer than the current Infinity Displays on the Galaxy S9+ and Note9. The Galaxy S10 is expected to come with a 6.1″ display while the Galaxy S10+ will get a larger 6.4″ screen. Despite a larger screen, Samsung appears to retain a similar footprint as the current models as demonstrated in this video.

We also noticed three thin lines at the bottom of the screen which represents the typical 3 Android navigation keys. There’s a possibility that Samsung might introduce gesture navigation for the Galaxy S10 series. Out of the box, you can also expect a new software experience with One UI.

@Evleaks also confirms that the Galaxy S10 will offer wireless reverse charging, a feature that was introduced with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. This allows you to charge a friend’s phone, your smartwatch or other devices that supports Qi wireless charging.

The Galaxy S10 is said to be launching on 20th February just ahead of MWC 2019. Since Malaysia is a key market, you can expect Samsung to offer pre-orders almost immediately after the global launch. Word has it that 128GB will be the minimum storage option and the Korean smartphone maker might offer as much as 1TB of storage on the top of the line Galaxy S10+ model. — SoyaCincau