Japanese monks skip, box, juggle themselves to viral fame in online protest (VIDEO)

TOKYO, Jan 4 — Buddhist monks in Japan have go viral after posting videos on social media to prove their robes are not a driving hazard.

It all began following a report that the police had stopped an unnamed monk who was driving a car in Fukui Prefecture in western Japan, after claiming that the long sleeves and hem of his traditional soi robes hindered proper operation of the vehicle.

The monk was issued with a ¥6,000 fine (RM230), which he subsequently refused to pay. His sect also supported his decision.

According to the Yomiuri newspaper, the monk could now be formally charged for violating road traffic laws and see his case sent to court.

In what The Guardian newspaper has termed “a stunning display of asceticism-meets-athleticism”, monks around Japan have showed their support for their fellow man of the cloth with the Japanese hashtag “Sōi de dekiru mon” (I can do it in robes).

They have uploaded videos of themselves completing all kinds of physical challenges from juggling and rope skipping to skateboarding and dancing while dressed in their robes.

