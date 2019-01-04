Bentong MP explains anger in Karak land row video

Wong said he is looking for an amicable solution to the issue and will be speaking to the company’s representative on their alleged encroachment. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — Bentong MP Wong Tack acknowledged today he lost his cool after a video of him shouting angrily during a land clearing in Karak went viral on social media yesterday.

“Yes, I admit I reacted in a disrespectful manner because I could feel the hardship of the poor people who are bullied and chased away from land that they have looked after for so long,” he told a press conference that was also attended by Bilut assemblyman Lee Chin Chen today.

“I was from a poor family and I understand their feeling when their farms were destroyed.”

In the video , Wong was seen reacting in an emotional manner by demanding the immediate halt of a land clearing at a farm that sits on government land.

“Why am I angry? People’s hard work. Where is your heart?” he said before confronting those clearing the land by asking them to show him the land boundary stipulated in the court order.

An individual who claimed to be a court official told Wong the court had granted permission to clear the land, but Wong dismissed the claim and asked to be shown the land boundary.

In the video, Wong was also heard saying his party was the ‘government of the day’, triggering mixed reaction from viewers who questioned Wong’s behaviour for obstructing a public officer from carrying out his duties.

It was understood that a company had bought the land in the area for the purpose of planting oil palm and durians.

Wong told the press today that it was understandable if the government had acquired land for projects to benefit the people but not for private companies to do as they please.

“What is their (company’s) intention? These lands have been tended to for at least 50 years or two generations by these people. I am questioning the procedure behind the deal.

“That is what many of us dislike. That is why I was emotional and angry,” he said.

However, Wong said he is looking for an amicable solution to the issue and will be speaking to the company’s representative on their alleged encroachment.

“When I say we are the government of the day, I meant that it is my responsibility to protect the people’s welfare, no matter their background or political affiliation.

“Yet there are people out there attempting to spin this issue, accusing me of exercising my political power and playing the race card. That is wrong,” he said.