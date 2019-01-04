Don’t politicise UEC, Chinese education group urges

Dr Mahathir said that the government needs to address the unequal wealth distribution between ethnic groups before recognising the UEC. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — A Chinese education group has expressed concern that the call on the government to recognise the United Examination Certificate (UEC) of Chinese independent high schools will be jeopardised by politics and racial sentiments.

The Dong Jiao Zong, which consists of the United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia and the United Chinese School Teachers’ Association of Malaysia, said recognising UEC is an educational issue, and should be kept away from politics.

“Moreover, from a purely academic perspective, a pragmatic, professional and rational approach to UEC recognition can help Malaysia cultivate and retain more talents,” it said in a statement today in response to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s comments on the issue.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir told reporters after chairing a Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting here that while he did not reject the UEC, the proposal to recognise the examination must take into account the sensitivities of all races and not just any specific group.

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily recently, the prime minister had also said that the government needs to address the unequal wealth distribution between ethnic groups before recognising the UEC.

Dong Jiao Zong today said that recognition of UEC was a promise made by Pakatan Harapan in its manifesto for the 14th general election and it hoped that it will be honoured.

It pointed out that the Education Ministry has set up a UEC task force to gather views on recognising UEC from the public and this would be compiled into a report for the Cabinet.

It hoped that all parties and stakeholders will submit their views through the task force.

“As such, no party should endeavour to politicise and incite racial sentiments on this matter, which is likely to interfere with the UEC recognition,” Dong Jiao Zong said.