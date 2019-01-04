Dr M says Pakatan leaders mostly agree on things

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (front row, centre) speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Amid public disagreements between even ministers and rumours of in-fighting in Pakatan Harapan (PH), Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad came out today to say that the ruling coalition was strong.

The prime minister and PH chairman said top PH leaders could discuss things unemotionally without harsh exchanges of words.

“So I think this coalition is functioning,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference after a meeting by the PH presidential council.

“Many say it is weak, but it is not weak. We are of the same views on most of the issues that we have discussed,” he added, without elaborating.

Since winning the 2018 general election unexpectedly and forming federal government, leaders from the fledgling PH coalition comprising PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, DAP, and Parti Amanah Negara have frequently argued with each other publicly.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman from PPBM even openly called for Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy’s resignation, an act which some deemed as a violation of collective ministerial responsibility.