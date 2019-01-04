Bursa remains in the red at mid-afternoon

Losers led gainers 366 to 350 while 333 counters were unchanged, 819 untraded and 22 others were suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Bursa Malaysia was easier at mid-afternoon, dragged by mild selling in utilities, telecommunications and consumer heavyweight counters.

Petronas Gas dropped 20 sen to RM18.38, Axiata shed four sen to RM3.78 while Nestle lost RM1.50 to RM146.00.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,672.04, down 3.79 points, from Thursday’s close of 1,675.83. The key index opened 3.25 points easier at 1,672.58.

Losers led gainers 366 to 350 while 333 counters were unchanged, 819 untraded and 22 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.38 billion shares worth RM642.30 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank shed one sen to RM9.35, Public Bank and Tenaga eased four sen each to RM24.56 and RM13.72, respectively, but IHH rose 13 sen to RM5.47.

Of actives, Bumi Armada inched up half-a-sen to 15.5 sen, KUB added four sen to 41.5 sen, PUC was flat at 11 sen and Inari Amertron came off three sen to RM1.24.

The FBM Emas Index fell 21.30 points to 11,415.11, the FBMT 100 Index declined 25.15 points to 11,328.27 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 23.71 points to 11,375.51.

The FBM Ace Index lost 10.06 points to 4,254.09 and the FBM 70 eased 26.71 points to 12,985.89.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index depreciated 12.53 points to 17,205.35, the Industrial Products and Services Index was marginally lower by 0.01 of-a-point to 165.73 but the Plantation Index was 4.12 points better at 6,859.39. — Bernama