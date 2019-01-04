Are HyunA and E’Dawn really engaged? (VIDEO)

Last August, HyunA and E’Dawn admitted that they had been secretly dating for the past two years. — Picture via Instagram/hyunah_aa

SEOUL, Jan 4 — HyunA and E’Dawn shippers are buzzing that the couple might have taken their relationship to the next level.

Yesterday, HyunA shared a video of herself and her boyfriend listening to a duet that they wrote together in the recording studio.

HyunA’s part goes: “I promise everything, fiancé/A batch of peony flower has bloomed.”

E’Dawn, meanwhile, responds with: “You and I walk the same path/We walk the remaining time together every day/Our relationship shines brighter than anything like 100-carat diamond.”

Check out the song in the clips below: Do you think HyunA and E’Dawn are engaged?

Last August, HyunA and E’Dawn found themselves mired in controversy after they admitted that they had been secretly dating for the past two years.

It culminated with the couple parting ways with talent management company and music label Cube Entertainment, as well as E’Dawn’s departure from the boyband Pentagon.

Cube Entertainment’s handling of the situation divided the opinion of K-pop fans and even saw the company’s share price take a dive on the Korea Exchange.