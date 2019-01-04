Agong performs Friday prayers in Kelantan

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V joined approximately 2,000 people in performing the compulsory Friday prayers at the Masjid Al Sultan Ismail Petra in Kubang Kerian. ― Picture via Twiter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V joined a Muslim congregation in performing the compulsory Friday prayers at the Masjid Al Sultan Ismail Petra in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan today.

According to state news agency Bernama, he was greeted by Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and state Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad on arrival.

The Agong joined approximately 2,000 people in the session led by Ustaz Abdul Bari Abdullah.

This is the first official appearance of the Agong since he went on leave late last year for medical reasons.

Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah had served as the acting Agong during his absence.

This afternoon, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad declined to comment on rumours that Sultan Muhammad will be abdicating the throne, saying there was no official notice of the matter.

Dr Mahathir said during a press conference after a Pakatan Harapan presidential meeting that he did not want to speculate.

It was also reported today that the Malay Rulers had convened an unusual ad hoc meeting this week to discuss a “serious matter”.