Netflix: We appreciate the love but don’t take up the ‘Bird Box’ challenge

Director Susanne Bier and cast member Sandra Bullock arrive for the European premiere of the movie ‘Bird Box’ at Zoo Palast cinema in Berlin November 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Netflix has warned people against taking up the Bird Box challenge.

The viral fad that has swept social media in recent days requires people to emulate characters from the Sandra Bullock thriller who must perform every task blindfolded, lest lurking monsters drive them to suicide.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” Netflix tweeted from its primary account.

“We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

“Boy” and “Girl” refer to the two unnamed children of Bullock’s character.

The streaming giant’s call comes after thousands of people posted videos of themselves online attempting to do about their daily lives with scarves wrapped around their eyes, including YouTube star Morgan Adams who chalked up over two million views for her “24-Hour Bird Box Challenge”.

Last week, Netflix claimed that 45 million of its subscribers had streamed Bird Box in its first week of release, which is a record for original movie content on the platform.

The thriller stars Bullock as a single mother endeavouring to save herself and her two children in a post-apocalyptic America.

She and her fellow survivors must wear blindfolds to prevent exposure to supernatural forces who take the form of their most potent fears and lead them to take their own lives.