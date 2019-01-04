Dr M: Johor crown prince possibly unclear about federalism

Tunku Ismail posted on Facebook Wednesday that he wanted the PH government to be successful and woke up everyday hoping to be wrong. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim may have misconstrued the functions of the Malaysian federation as it was formed before he was born, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The 93-year-old prime minister, who pointed out that he was alive at that time, told the 34-year-old prince that a federation governs the entire country, after the latter urged the government to stop fighting each other and to quit politicising every issue.

“We have a list on what is under federal jurisdiction and what is under the state’s,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) top leadership here, referring to the Federal Constitution.

“But nowhere is it stated that the federation cannot issue statements in response to statements made by states, and therefore we cannot comment. This is not in the federation.”

When asked what Dr Mahathir thought about Tunku Ismail’s views of the PH administration, the prime minister said: “He doesn’t hold any position”.

Tunku Ismail posted on Facebook Wednesday that he wanted the PH government to be successful and woke up everyday hoping to be wrong.

“But, they keep proving me right. I did the same with the old government. And I’m doing the same now. No difference. Just wanting the best for the people.”

Dr Mahathir blogged recently that the rule of law applied to everyone, from the rulers to ordinary citizens, as he urged the royalty to respect the law.