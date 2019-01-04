Dr M: UEC recognition must consider sensitivities of all

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government was always sensitive in matters associated with all the races in the country to ensure that the people continued to support it. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the proposal for recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) has to take into account the sensitivities of all races and not just any specific group.

He said the government was always sensitive in matters associated with all the races in the country to ensure that the people continued to support it.

“I did not say that I reject (the UEC). I just said that there are sensitivities among the Malays in the matter and we take into account all the sensitivities, including those of the Chinese, Indians, Orang Asli and other races in Malaysia.

“If we are not sensitive, then we will not win the support of the people. If I say the Malays are sensitive in this matter, it does not mean I am not sensitive to the other people,” he said after chairing a meeting of the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council here.

Dr Mahathir said the media reports hitherto on his statement regarding the UEC had been inaccurate and unlike what he had said. — Bernama

