Malaysia to meet Singapore over Seletar airport issue

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today Malaysia will have discussions with Singapore on the dispute involving Malaysian airspace and the Seletar airport of the republic.

“The Cabinet has decided to have discussions with Singapore on the matter of the Seletar airport,” he told a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council here.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah reportedly said on Tuesday that he and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan would have a meeting on the matter on Jan 8.

Malaysia had objected to the use of the instrument landing system at Seletar airport because aircraft guided by the system would violate Malaysian airspace. The airport is just two kilometres from Pasir Gudang in Johor. — Bernama