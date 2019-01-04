Anwar denies telling FT about internal ‘sabotage’ of PM dream

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today denied telling UK publication Financial Times (FT) that some in Pakatan Harapan (PH) wanted to “sabotage” his succession of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

Reporters at a press conference by the PH top leadership today asked the PKR president if the FT report had accurately reported him accusing quarters within the ruling coalition of trying to “sabotage” the transition of power.

“No, I did not say that,” Anwar said at the press conference with Dr Mahathir and other PH leaders.

“What I said was — we can’t deny there are some elements who may not agree. It’s a democratic process. What is important is that Pakatan Harapan agreed and I and Tun Mahathir have agreed.”

On Wednesday, FT had also reported Anwar as saying in an interview that “some people” in the ruling coalition had a “different agenda”.

Media reports have often painted a thorny relationship between Dr Mahathir and Anwar, who were previously prime minister and deputy in a Barisan Nasional administration until Dr Mahathir sacked Anwar in 1998.

Anwar was recently elected Port Dickson MP in a by-election. He has visited several foreign leaders and discussed national issues despite not holding a post in Cabinet.