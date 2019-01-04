Transport minister says compensation given to all former SPAD staff

Transport Minister Anthony Loke at a press conference in Putrajaya January 4, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today he fought for all staff of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) to be compensated.

“I begged with the government and prime minister to release the compensation money. As late as December 29, I was calling my guys every day to check if we’ve got the money to pay the compensation. I even cut my holiday short to come back and sort this out. This is unprecedented.”

He was responding to the protest by staff of the now defunct SPAD outside SPAD offices claiming they had been left in the lurch following their termination.

Loke said that was not the “full picture.”

“Assurances were given and it came from top management of the government hence it’s disappointing that they did the protest in public.

“All 961 SPAD staff were compensated at least three months’ salary regardless if they were only there for a year or less,” said Loke during the signing ceremony between AirAsia and MASwings for Rural Air Services (RAS) for routes from Kota Kinabalu to Sibu and Bintulu at Putrajaya today.

“We paid everything by December 31 and the total sum was RM23 million. While some staff members have secured jobs, the others will take time as it’s not been too long since we shut down SPAD.”

Loke was referring to reports of around 250 staff of SPAD who went to the Congress of Unions Of Employees in Public and Civil Services for help claiming not to have received any postings despite promises from the government.

“I assure you we are doing everything to get these staff placements. We’re hoping to settle it within two to three weeks’ time,” added Loke.

“We’re looking at all agencies to find suitable jobs for those still without one.”