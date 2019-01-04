DAP’s Manogaran to run in Cameron Highlands again

Cameron Highlands candidate from DAP M. Manogaran speaks during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) will field DAP candidate M. Manogaran in the Cameron Highlands by-election after he lost the seat in the 14th general election by less than 600 votes.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced Manogaran’s candidacy at a press conference here today.

“We will win this by-election,” Dr Mahathir said.

DAP has never won the Pahang parliament seat, but PH is now the ruling government after Barisan Nasional (BN) lost the 2018 general election for the first time in history.

MIC has yet to announce its candidate.

The Cameron Highlands by-election, which will be held on January 26, was triggered after the Election Court nullified the 2018 election result in the seat as it ruled that voters had been bribed to favour BN.