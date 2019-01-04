Dr M says yet to receive letter of King abdicating

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he has not received any official notification about Sultan Muhammad V’s abdication as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Like you, I have heard rumours. I have not received any letter or any official indication about anything.

“So I am not going to talk about all this,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference.

When asked if the King has officially returned to work after a two-month leave up to December 31, Dr Mahathir replied: “As far as I know”.

The prime minister also said it was “up to the sultans”, when asked if the Conference of Rulers had the power to appoint an acting Agong if the current Head of State did not perform his duties.

Local daily New Straits Times reported today that the Malay Rulers convened a rare unofficial meeting on Wednesday night to discuss an undisclosed matter.

Sultan Muhammad V from Kelantan was installed as King on April 24, 2017, a five-year term as the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is rotated among nine state rulers.