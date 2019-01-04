LBS Bina Group sets RM1.5b sales target for 2019

Group Managing Director of LBS Bina Group Berhad Tan Sri Lim Hock San speaks during a media briefing in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2019. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — Leading township developer LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) has set a sales target of RM1.5 billion for 2019.

LBS will also be launching new projects worth RM1.82 billion mainly catering to affordable homes for Malaysians, which includes the LBS Alam Perdana township in Puncak Alam, [email protected] township in Dengkil and Residensi Bintang Bukit Jalil condominium.

According to LBS Bina group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San, these projects are expected to contribute RM1.2 billion of its 2019 target.

“We have been doing affordable housing projects so that people can own their dream homes. We foresaw the market change and noticed that affordable housing is what the people want.

“For this year, the higher range market won’t be that much, and LBS would be focused on medium cost housing. I would not say that people are not going to buy the higher-end homes, but it is going to be very slow,” he said at a press conference in Mont Kiara earlier today.

Speaking of the target set, Lim said it is something achievable.

“We believe it is something we can hit,” he said adding that the first six months would tough.

“The following six months (quarter 3 and quarter 4) should see us past that target.”

In 2018, LBS achieved a sales target of RM1.526 billion, a seven per cent increase from their 2017 total of RM1.426 billion.

“To summarise last year, it was a tough and challenging year but fortunately for us it was higher than 2017 by RM100 million. To further expand on this numbers, we will be offering homes ranging from RM300,000 to RM500,000 so there are many choices for the buyers.

“Instalments for houses priced at RM300,000 might be about RM1,500 a month while for those priced at RM500,000 and above, it could be closer to RM2,000 and above. At LBS, everyone has a chance to buy,” he added.

As of December 31, 2018, the group’s total unbilled sales stood at RM1.75 billion, largely due to the 50 per cent cancellation and Lim suggested that he expects a similar figure at end-2019.