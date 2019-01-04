Mads Mikkelsen fights for survival in ‘Arctic’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Arctic’ that stars Mads Mikkelsen and Maria Thelma Smáradóttir.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Bleecker Street has released the first trailer for upcoming survival thriller Arctic that stars Mads Mikkelsen and Maria Thelma Smáradóttir.

Mikkelsen plays a man who finds himself stranded in the Arctic after a airplane crash and has to decide if he should stay in the plane or venture out in search of help.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The sole survivor of a plane crash in an icy wasteland lives by his wits as he waits for help to arrive. But when a long awaited rescue effort fails, he faces a life or death decision: Remain in the relative safety of his camp and hope to be found or embark on an arduous trek that may be the only hope for both him and a critically injured stranger.”

Arctic is set for US release on February 1.