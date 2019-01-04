Penang High Court heritage building gets RM17m facelift

Works Minister Baru Bian said restoration works on the Penang High Court building will start in June. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 ― The 116-year-old Penang High Court building will soon undergo massive restoration works costing RM17 million.

Works Minister Baru Bian said restoration works on the heritage building will start in June.

“The Public Works Department will be in charge of the restoration works on the heritage building,” he said in a press conference during a working visit here.

He said the scope of restoration will include repairing damaged walls, roof, and structure.

“I am fond of history and heritage, so I am looking forward to the completion of the restoration works on this building,” he said.

The Penang High Court building was closed in August last year after structural defects were found in the Palladian-style building.

Courtrooms and administrative offices in the court house were shifted to the adjacent annexe and another annexe across the road pending restoration works on the building.

The Penang High Court building was built in 1903 as the Penang Supreme Court at that time.

The building was built within the same grounds of the original courthouse that dated back to 1809.

The grand white building, located within the George Town world heritage zone, was designated as a national heritage back in 2005.

It is believed to be the oldest courthouse in Malaysia.

The building underwent major restoration works in 2007 and at the same time, an adjacent three-storey annexe was built next to it.