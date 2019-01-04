Three ‘ridiculous’ things that went down since the smoking ban

The new rules are still looking hazy to both restaurant operators and their patrons. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Jan 4 ― A nationwide smoking ban came into effect on January 1 but it seems like there are those who are going through a more difficult teething period than others.

Debacles erupted in eateries all over the country ranging from the downright comical to the serious with one incident even involving physical violence.

Here is a list of three “ridiculous” smoking-related episodes that have occurred (so far) since the new year.

Slapped over a smoke

A waiter at a Shah Alam restaurant was slapped on the face after he asked a customer to stop smoking at the eatery’s premises.

The 25-year-old waiter had approached the suspect politely but got a rude shock when the man slapped him and immediately left the restaurant after settling his bill.

The man is now wanted by police who have been urging him to turn himself in to the authorities.

Keep calm and measure

One of the most popular memes that went viral consisted of patrons using measuring tapes to make sure they were at least three metres away from a restaurant before lighting up.

The new law has blown rings of confusion around the specificity of its rules with many unsure of where the three-metre distance can begin to be calculated.

Does it start from the interior compound of the restaurant or from its front door?

Until these rules get clarified, it looks like measuring tapes will prove to be a handy tool for smokers to avoid getting into trouble with the law.

Designated smoking areas ― an afterthought?

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad pledged that designated smoking areas will be available to the public in the future though he did not elaborate on exactly when the plans will be realised.

Social media users have criticised the move saying that it only made sense for smoking areas to have been provided first before enforcing the ban.

U should provide designated smoking area first and then smoking ban. Not the other way around. https://t.co/oLA2SFmp0V — kalè èrsyam (@kale_ersyam) January 2, 2019

Smoker myself. Completely cool with not smoking in eateries, but without designated smoking areas and public ash trays, we’re still exhaling 2nd hand smoke to the public, likely with worse cigarette butt littering problems. 🙄 Great intention, sub par implementation. — DebOnAir (@DeborahWoong) January 2, 2019