See Tiffany Haddish’s Daisy in this new trailer for ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures have released a new trailer for upcoming animated comedy The Secret Life of Pets 2 that centres on Daisy, a Shih Tzu voiced by Tiffany Haddish.

The sequel, similar to the first film, will also revolve around the secret lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Lending their voices to this comedy are Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, and Dana Carvey.

New to the franchise are Patton Oswalt, Harrison Ford, Nick Kroll and Pete Holmes.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is set for US release on June 7.