Joint trial for Najib and Arul Kanda over alleged 1MDB report tampering

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― The Sessions Court here permitted today the trials of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy on the alleged tampering of 1MDB’s final audit report to be heard jointly.

The Star Online reported that this was requested by the prosecution led by Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram.

Najib and Arul were charged separately last month at the Sessions Court over the alleged tampering of the final national audit report on beleaguered state investment firm 1MDB.

Najib was accused of using his position as prime minister to gain protection from any disciplinary, civil, or criminal action in relation to 1MDB by ordering the tampering of the report before it was presented to Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

The former Barisan Nasional leader was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 that criminalises using one’s public office or position for gratification, punishable with up to 20 years’ jail and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Arul was charged with abetting the former prime minister.

The two men were prosecuted after Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad claimed that the national audit report on 1MDB, which her predecessor Tan Sri Ambrin Buang had tabled to the PAC, had been tampered with upon instructions by Najib and an aide.