Bursa easier at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Bursa Malaysia was easier at mid-morning on mild selling in local counters and amid concerns over the performance of global markets, dealers said.

At 11.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.76 points to 1,674.07 from yesterday’s close of 1,675.83.

The local bourse opened 3.25 points weaker at 1,675.16.

Market breadth was negative with 315 losers to 258 gainers, while 306 counters were unchanged, 989 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 908.57 million shares worth RM348.87 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga were each flat at RM9.36 and RM13.76 respectively, Public Bank fell six sen to RM24.54, while Petronas Chemicals was one sen lower at RM9.31.

Of actives, PUC was flat at 11 sen, KUB rose 1.5 sen to 39 sen, Permaju Industries gained one sen to 34.5 sen and Borneo Oil was half-a-sen better at 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 17.72 points to 11,418.69, the FBMT 100 Index declined 18.74 points to 11,334.68 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 18.24 points to 11,380.98.

The FBM Ace Index was 20.92 points lower at 4,243.23 and the FBM 70 lost 50.18 points to 12,962.42.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index inched up 2.26 points to 17,222.14 and the Plantation Index was down by 2.47 points to 6,852.80 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.18 of a point to 165.56. — Bernama