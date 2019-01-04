Ahead of SIHH 2019, Hermes weighs anchor on new looks for its iconic ‘Cape Cod’

The black ‘Cape Cod Chaîne d’ancre’ by Hermes. — AFP pic

GENEVA, Jan 4 — In the runup to the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH), which will open its doors on January 14 in Geneva, Hermes has presented two all new “Cape Cod” timekeepers decorated with the brand’s signature anchor-chain motif. The new timelessly elegant ladies’ watch will be available in two versions: Deep black or lacquered white.

With just over a week to go before the opening of SIHH 2019, major watchmakers are unveiling a plethora of innovative and refined new models. French luxury goods house Hermes, which has presented the “Cape Cod Chaîne d’ancre” line featuring the brand’s signature anchor-chain motif, is no exception to the rule.

Depending on the model, the anchor-chain motif will be in black spinels and aventurine against a black dial, or in diamonds and mother of pearl on a chic and sophisticated white one. This amounts to 71 gems per watch, either black spinels or diamonds, but the count does not stop there, because the steel square-in-a-rectangle cases used by both of the new models, which will feature single or double tour alligator straps, are also set with 42 diamonds.

Powered by Swiss-made quartz movements, the new models will be waterproof at depths of up to 30 metres. — AFP-Relaxnews