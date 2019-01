A working team led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will come to China to have “positive and constructive discussions” with Chinese counterparts. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Jan 4 — China and the United States will hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing on January 7-8, China’s commerce ministry said today.

A working team led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will come to China to have “positive and constructive discussions” with Chinese counterparts, the ministry said in a statement on its website. — Reuters