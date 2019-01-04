Ahmad Maslan tells Pakatan parties not to bother poaching him

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan expressed sadness at Umno’s loss of several lawmakers since the general election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said he will never leave Umno and told rival parties in Pakatan Harapan he will not join those defecting from the Malay nationalist party.

“I want to say here. I already said it on my social media. I, Ahmad Maslan, hereby state that I will not leave Umno.

“Don't ever think you can get me to join Bersatu or PKR. Pontian is under Umno,” Ahmad said during a forum broadcasted live via Umno Online yesterday.

The former deputy finance minister expressed sadness, however, at Umno’s loss of several lawmakers since the general election.

He then reminded them that betrayal has its price.

Umno won 54 federal seats in the general election but is now down to 37 MPs after a series of defections.