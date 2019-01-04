Saifuddin: No deadline for Dr M-Anwar transition as they know best

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Pakatan Harapan has not discussed whether Dr Mahathir would serve out his the full five-year term as prime minister. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Pakatan Harapan did not set a timeframe for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to hand the prime minister’s post to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the duo would know when to do so, a senior party leader has said.

PH secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the ruling coalition has also not discussed whether Dr Mahathir would serve out his the full five-year term as prime minister.

“As I said, the reason we don't have a timeline in the agreement is because we respect the two leaders.

“Between them, they will know what is the best thing to do.

“I'm sure they will be able to decide (on the matter),” he was quoted saying by local daily New Straits Times after a courtesy call yesterday by UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt.

Saifuddin had on January 1 confirmed that PH did not set a two-year limit on Dr Mahathir’s current tenure as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir repeatedly said he would honour his promise to remain as prime minister temporarily before passing it over to Anwar.

In his latest comments on the matter, Dr Mahathir had this week told local Chinese language news outlets Sin Chew Daily and Pocketimes that the agreement made when PH was formed was that Anwar would be his successor.

He also reaffirmed his own previous timeframe of around two years or slightly more for the prime ministership before passing on the baton.

Sin Chew Daily reported Dr Mahathir as saying that he estimated the current PH government to have achieved 30 per cent to 40 per cent of its efforts in addressing the problems left by the previous administration, adding that the most difficult parts had been tackled.

During the May 9, 2018 elections, Dr Mahathir led Pakatan Harapan as its chairman and was its designated prime minister candidate.

Anwar, who was serving his jail term then but has since been pardoned, had last August 5 won the PKR presidency uncontested.

On January 2, Anwar had said Dr Mahathir “must be given the space to lead the government for the duration we agreed upon”.