Chief sec: Major reshuffle of ministry heads on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― There will be a mass reshuffle in government departments next Monday following their new appointments yesterday, according to Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar.

Local daily Berita Harian reported that the positions for nine ministry secretary-generals and three director-generals are involved in the mass promotion and reassignment exercise.

The Chief Secretary to the Government reportedly handed the letters of appointments to the 12 in a ceremony yesterday at the Prime Minister's Department, during which he explained that the ceremony was done after receiving the prime minister's consent.

“Their appointments take effect this Monday and it is part of the normal process of changing of positions, filling up vacancies left by officers who retire from civil service and change in positions,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Berita Harian listed the officials as including Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim being shifted to the Works Ministry, with his role to be taken over by Datuk Dr Mohd Ghazali Abas who was only appointed Education Ministry secretary-general on June 20.

Mohd Ghazali's role as Education Ministry secretary-general will be filled by former Perlis state secretary Datuk Dr Syed Omar Sharifuddin Syed Ikhsan who will be promoted.

Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Saripudin Kasim will be shifted to the Territories Ministry, while Transport Ministry deputy secretary-general Mohd Khairul Adib will be promoted to be secretary-general, the report said.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Tan Yew Chong will swap places with Primary Industries secretary-general Datuk Zurinah Pawanteh.

Malaysia's permanent representative to the United Nations Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob, 58, will be the Foreign Ministry secretary-general, to replace 61-year-old Datuk Seri Ramlan Ibrahim whose contract ends January 6.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry deputy secretary-general Datuk Muez Abd Aziz will be promoted to be secretary-general, while Home Ministry deputy secretary general (management) Datuk Jamil Rakon will be the new Immigration Department's director-general to replace Datuk Seri Mustafar Ibrahim who was recently appointed to head the National Financial Crime Centre.

Also promoted are Shah Alam mayor Datuk Ahmad Zaharin Mohd Saad who will be the director-general of the Lands and Mines department (JKPTG), Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) deputy director-general Datuk Zolkipli Dahalan who will now be its director-general, and former JKPTG director-general Datuk Seri Salehudin Ishak will be the new Pahang state secretary.

It is now about seven months into the administration of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, which took over Putrajaya in the May 9, 2018 elections.