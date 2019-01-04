Jessica Chastain, Sam Rockwell to present Golden Globes, Bafta names Joanna Lumley

US actress Jessica Chastain at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, January 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — The Golden Globes organisers have unveiled their first announcers ahead of a January 6, 2019 ceremony, while February’s Bafta Awards have Joanna Lumley as host for the second year running.

Movie stars Jessica Chastain and Sam Rockwell are the first named presenters ahead of the January 6, 2019 edition of annual film and TV awards ceremony, the Golden Globes.

Chastain has been nominated five times for a Globe from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, winning once with her standout performance in military thriller Zero Dark Thirty.

Her most recent nomination was at 2018’s ceremony for high stakes poker biopic Molly’s Game.

Upcoming projects include X-Men action movie Dark Phoenix and, with fellow X-Men star James McAvoy, Stephen King horror adaptation It: Chapter Two, both due in the middle half of 2019.

Rockwell won a Globe at the first time of asking as 2018’s Best Supporting Actor thanks to his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He is nominated at 2019’s Golden Globes for his performance as US President George W. Bush in Vice.

As well as the international theatrical rollout of Vice, Rockwell’s upcoming slate includes biographical Broadway TV series Fosse/Verdon with Michelle Williams, civil rights drama The Best of Enemies with Taraji P. Henson, and World War II comedy drama Jojo Rabbit from the director of Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi.

The pair were co-stars in 2018 film Woman Walks Ahead.

Across the pond, the British Academy of Film and Television Awards holds its own annual ceremony on February 10, 2019. Iconic actress and presenter Joanna Lumley will be hosting for the second year in a row.

Lumley took over from Stephen Fry in 2017 and, over the course of her career, has won four Baftas from eight nominations. The majority were associated with her time co-starring in 1990s sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

More recently, Lumley has appeared in Paddington 2 and The Wolf of Wall Street. TV comedy Conversations from a Long Marriage is due in 2019, and she is involved with an undated Christmas-themed adventure The Inn at the Edge of the World.

The Baftas are considered a good predictor of likely Oscar wins in a selection of categories such as those for lead and supporting actors and actresses, as well as best animated feature, sound, production design, cinematography, makeup, and costume.

The 2019 Baftas take place two days before Oscar voting opens, making the gala’s results an excellent profile-raising opportunity for double nominees. — AFP-Relaxnews