Cable connecting Sabah, Sarawak to TM’s central network damaged by construction works

CHERATING, Jan 4 ― TM has reported yet another cable damage. This time it’s along a road in Cherating, Pahang heading towards Alor Akar and it potentially affects connectivity between East and West Malaysia.

According to TM’s announcement, the cable cut was due to construction works by TNB. The affected cable acts as a landing site for internet traffic from Sabah and Sarawak via submarine cable. They added that repairs are underway and restoration works are expected to complete by early Friday, January 4, 2019.

TM didn’t provide details of its customer impact and the type of services affected by this latest incident. As usual, we would expect TM to provide further updates via their Facebook and Twitter channels. ― SoyaCincau